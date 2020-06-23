Advertisement
All the times Malaika Arora stepped out sans makeup in a fuss free hairstyle; See PHOTOS

Malaika Arora opted for a no makeup look and easy hairdo when she stepped out of her home in these throwback photos displaying her natural beauty.
2317 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Malaika Arora is one star who has always looked the same ever since she stepped into showbiz. The actress Malaika Arora recently shared an Instagram story of her building getting sanitized amid the outbreak of coronavirus as her building reportedly had two positive cases. Amid lockdown, Malaika has been using social media to the fullest. She has been sharing insights into her lockdown time and of how she has spends time productively. Last month Malaika shared a photo with her pooch Casper wherein the two are seen talking about the lockdown and while Casper is lovingly looking at Malaika, she says, “Wat u looking at Casper?? I don’t know when this lockdown is gonna end?, and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Lockdown 4.0 ..... #casperdiaries #stayhomestaysafe…” She also treats fans with stunning photos and fitness videos. Her beauty looks and her fitness photos and videos never fail to make headlines. She started her career in modeling which then led to her career in Bollywood and made her debut in the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. Malaika has been a fashion and beauty mentor and a judge for leading modeling shows and talent shows. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and will be soon seen on India's Best Dancer as a judge again. The actress' style statement is a competition to several actresses in B-town. Today, have a look at these throwback pictures of the actress donning her simple hair bun with zero makeup.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Malaika donned a light peach-colored workout look which she styled with a neat bun.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    The actress never misses her healthy regime no matter what.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    The actress opted for a black tee and shorts look and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    The actress slays an all black look for her day out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    The actress looks pretty with her sans makeup look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Malaika in a white tank top and black pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Malaika in an all-white look with her hair tied up neatly in a bun and zero makeup.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Malaika in yet another no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    We really miss witnessing her daily gym looks.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

