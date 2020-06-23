/
/
/
All the times Malaika Arora stepped out sans makeup in a fuss free hairstyle; See PHOTOS
All the times Malaika Arora stepped out sans makeup in a fuss free hairstyle; See PHOTOS
Malaika Arora opted for a no makeup look and easy hairdo when she stepped out of her home in these throwback photos displaying her natural beauty.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2317 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 23, 2020 05:47 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Add new comment