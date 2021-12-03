From Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: 5 couples who proved age is just a number

When it comes to love, money, height, age and distance do not seem to matter. This adage holds true for several B-Town couples who exchanged hearts despite the massive age gap they share between them. We are seeing more and more such B-Town couples who don't seem to care about age. Despite the age differences, these lovebirds are soaring high in their lives and giving us new couple goals. Here's a look at the couples with the huge age difference.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram
Even after having an age difference of 13 years, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have mutual respect and love for each other. Shahid and Mira got married on 7th July 2015. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, where only a limited family and friends were invited.
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
Although Nick Jonas is 10 years younger than Priyanka Chopra, they always look adorable together. Nick and Priyanka got hitched in 2018 in a hush-hush ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The couple hogged the limelight when they made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. The two fell in love while working together in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Post dating each other for over four years, the Nawab of Bollywood and Bebo tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a decade younger than Saif Ali Khan.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have an age difference of over 12 years. Arjun Kapoor has always stood by her side and doesn't seem to have any issue with the age gap.