From Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: 5 couples who proved age is just a number

1 / 6

Bollywood Couples who prove age is just a number

When it comes to love, money, height, age and distance do not seem to matter. This adage holds true for several B-Town couples who exchanged hearts despite the massive age gap they share between them. We are seeing more and more such B-Town couples who don't seem to care about age. Despite the age differences, these lovebirds are soaring high in their lives and giving us new couple goals. Here's a look at the couples with the huge age difference.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram