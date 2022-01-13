Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora show they are made for each other in these PHOTOS

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparkled soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together. Now, on Wednesday, January 11 rumours of their breakup took the internet by storm. However, Arjun Kapoor quickly debunked the fake news in a quirky manner. Sharing a photo alongside girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Although Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor couldn’t meet each other as the latter tested positive for COVID. The couple still wished a pouty New Year 2022 to their fans. While sharing the picture, Arjun said, “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!”
On the special occasion of Malaika Arora’s birthday, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to raise a tweet in a quirky way. While sharing a romantic picture of the two, Arjun said, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest.”
Back in 2019, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor travelled together to Milan, Italy. In this selfie from their holiday, Arjun Kapoor can be seen planting a sweet kiss on lady love Malaika’s forehead.
The couple while enjoying the chilly weather of Himachal Pradesh, posed in front of a monument together. Arjun Kapoor can be seen gazing down, while Malaika clings on to him warmly. While sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Never a dull moment when ur around”.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram
This picture is from the couple’s previous Goa vacation. While sharing the photo, Malaika said, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful.”