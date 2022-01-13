Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora show they are made for each other in these PHOTOS

1 / 6

Debunking breakup rumour

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparkled soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together. Now, on Wednesday, January 11 rumours of their breakup took the internet by storm. However, Arjun Kapoor quickly debunked the fake news in a quirky manner. Sharing a photo alongside girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram