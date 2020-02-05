Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal: B town couples at Armaan Jain & Anissa's reception

1 / 8

Couples who graced Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception

Actor Armaan Jain recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Last night, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception which was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Right from Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun K Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja and more, all the biggest stars of B-town were in attendance to celebrate Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra. Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could not attend the wedding as Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital due to an infection. However, they made sure to grace the couple's reception party. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding reception are currently doing rounds on the internet. Here's a roundup of the star couples who arrived at the reception in style and gave major couple goals.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani