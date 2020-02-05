Home
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal: B town couples at Armaan Jain & Anissa's reception

Actor Armaan Jain recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Last night, the couple hosted a reception which was graced by many celebs. Here's a roundup of the star couples who arrived at the reception in style and gave major couple goals.
507 reads Mumbai Updated: February 5, 2020 11:19 am
  • 1 / 8
    Actor Armaan Jain recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Last night, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception which was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Right from Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun K Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja and more, all the biggest stars of B-town were in attendance to celebrate Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra. Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could not attend the wedding as Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital due to an infection. However, they made sure to grace the couple's reception party. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding reception are currently doing rounds on the internet. Here's a roundup of the star couples who arrived at the reception in style and gave major couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 8
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia and Ranbir are one of the 'IT' couples of Bollywood. The couple has been creating a buzz ever since they confirmed their relationship. Alia and Ranbir arrived at the reception party along with RK's mom Neetu Kapoor. RK and Bhatt not only gave style goals but also couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 8
    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

    Arjun and Malaika are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo always win hearts with their social media PDA. Malaika stunned in a red saree, whereas Arjun kept it stylish in a green kurta paired with black bottoms and shoes.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 8
    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    Varun and Natasha are often seen together at events and on several occasions. They are an adorable couple. They arrived at the reception in style.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 8
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Bollywood's power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made a stylish appearance at the event. The Badshah of Bollywood looked dapper in an all-black outfit, whereas Gauri stunned in a silver gown.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 8
    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the adorable couples of Bollywood. The stunning couple always steal hearts. While Soha stunned in a beautiful floral outfit, Kunal looked dapper in traditional attire.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 8
    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

    Bollywood's rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also marked their presence at the wedding reception. The couple didn't arrive together and were at their stylish best.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 8 / 8
    Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

    Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

    Raveena arrived with her husband Anil Thadani. The couple twinned in black.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

