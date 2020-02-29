Fashion Wars: From Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora to Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, celebs who wore similar outfits

1 / 5

Celebs who wore similar outfits

When it comes to style, celebrities never leave a chance to make stunning appearances. Be it gracing a movie promotional event or red carpet, celebrities make sure to put their best fashion foot forward and make heads turn at the event. Very often, celebrities end up wearing outfits that have been already worn by other celebs in the past giving us brand new fashion faceoff. If not the same outfits, celebs unknowingly end up picking a similar looking outfit and style it in different ways. Right from rocking a denim look to slaying in similar saree, we have seen a lot of celebs sport eerily similar outfits in the past and still continues to do so. In today's fashion wars, we have celebrities who are always dressed to the nines. Speaking about Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora, both have an impeccable sense of style. As you can see, both the stars can be seen dressed in Patan patola outfit. While we think they both nailed it, who is your pick? Let us know in the comments section below and also check out other stars who are featured in today's fashion wars.

Photo Credit : Instagram