Fashion Wars: From Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora to Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, celebs who wore similar outfits
Be it gracing a movie promotional event or red carpet, celebrities make sure to put their best fashion foot forward and make heads turn at the event. Today, we take a look at celebs who wore similar outfits. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5285 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 29, 2020 11:58 am
Celebs who wore similar outfits
When it comes to style, celebrities never leave a chance to make stunning appearances. Be it gracing a movie promotional event or red carpet, celebrities make sure to put their best fashion foot forward and make heads turn at the event. Very often, celebrities end up wearing outfits that have been already worn by other celebs in the past giving us brand new fashion faceoff. If not the same outfits, celebs unknowingly end up picking a similar looking outfit and style it in different ways. Right from rocking a denim look to slaying in similar saree, we have seen a lot of celebs sport eerily similar outfits in the past and still continues to do so. In today's fashion wars, we have celebrities who are always dressed to the nines. Speaking about Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora, both have an impeccable sense of style. As you can see, both the stars can be seen dressed in Patan patola outfit. While we think they both nailed it, who is your pick? Let us know in the comments section below and also check out other stars who are featured in today's fashion wars.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Malaika Arora and Jasmine Tookes
Malaika who is known for her impeccable style sense recently donned a dress by Georges Chakra. Dressed in a yellow gown that bore a one-shoulder style and also featured loads of layering around her ruffle shoulders, Arora looked stunning. Her look reminded us of Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes who wore the same outfit last year. While we think both look gorgeous, who do you think looks better?
Photo Credit : Instagram/Getty Images
Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput
Kriti Sanon is often praised for her stylish looks. Mira, on the other hand, is also in the news due to her stunning looks. Recently, Mira opted for a fuchsia pink jumpsuit saree and looked unarguably stunning. Her stunning look reminded us of Kriti Sanon who wore a similar outfit in the past.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez
Both Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez have their own unique style which is loved a lot by their fans. However, they both once rocked a similar red mini dress and made hearts race.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Malaika Arora and Jasmine Tookes
Once again, we have Malaika Arora and Jasmine Tookes and well, we just can't take our eyes off them. Both the divas looked phenomenal in the white outfit. However, who is your pick?
Photo Credit : Instagram/Getty Images
