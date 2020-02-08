/
/
/
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya to Kiara, Malaika, actresses who wore similar outfits
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya to Kiara, Malaika, actresses who wore similar outfits
Be it gracing a movie promotional event or a red carpet event, Bollywood celebs never leave a chance to make heads turn with their stunning appearances. Check out the list of stars who ended up wearing outfits that have been worn already by other celebrities.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3910 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 8, 2020 03:06 pm
1 / 6
Actresses who wore similar outfits
Be it gracing a movie promotional event or a red carpet event, Bollywood celebs never leave a chance to make heads turn with their stunning appearances. The celebs make sure to look their absolute best all the time. Very often, celebrities end up wearing outfits that have been already worn by other celebrities in the past. If not the same outfits, stars end up picking a similar looking outfit and style it in different ways. Right from donning denim to rocking a similar saree, we have seen a lot of stars sport eerily similar outfits. Last week, Sara Ali Khan who is busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal donned an outfit similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. That's not all! PeeCee's Grammys look reminded us of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace look. This week was no different as we saw a lot of actresses wearing eerily similar outfits. Check it out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Alaya F and Ananya Panday
While Ananya is two films old, Alaya recently made her debut in Bollywood. Both ladies have an amazing sense of style. This week, Ananya was spotted wearing a checkered ensemble which reminded us of Alaya F who also opted for a similar looking outfit. Who do you pulled off the checkered ensemble better?
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Alia Bhatt and Rakul Preet Singh
For a recent event, Rakul Preet Singh donned a one-shoulder outfit by Dolly J Studio. Her stunning look reminded us of Alia Bhatt's look. Back in September, Bhatt graced Vogue Beauty Awards for which she opted for a sparkly one-shoulder gown by designer Michael Costello.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday
Both ladies have an impeccable sense of style. Sara has been giving us some trendy looks from her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. In a screengrab, she can be seen wearing a bright red high-lo dress with a halter neck. In Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Ananya wore the same dress as the Simmba actress. Who do you think looks better?
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pooja Hegde
As we all know, Bebo has an impeccable and unbeatable style sense. Over the years, she has served us many stylish looks. During a recent event, Bebo opted for a bright yellow strapless Charbachy gown and looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. Her stunning look reminded us of Pooja Hegde who wore the exact dress a few weeks ago.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora
Be it rocking a casual look or acing a glamorous one, Kiara and Malaika are always dressed to the nines. Recently, Arora was spotted wearing a purple sequin pantsuit. No doubt, she nailed the look with ease and perfection. However, her look reminded us of Kiara Advani who once wore a green sequin pantsuit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment