From first love to life post divorce; Malaika Arora's INTERESTING revelations about love, life, & career

Malaika Arora's interesting statements over the years

Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebs of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her love for fitness and more. Her personal life creates as much buzz as her professional life. Very often, Arora has spilled some interesting details about her life. From life post divorce to marriage rumours and more, Arora has opened about her love, career, and given an insight into her life. Well, she is very active on social media. Time and again, she keeps treating fans with some beautiful pictures of hers including family snaps and more. The diva's fun banter with beau Arjun Kapoor on social media always grabs eyeballs. For the uninitiated, Arora is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Right from making public appearances to social media PDA, the couple has been making fans go gaga over them since confirming their relationship. She has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing no makeup selfies to workout photos and more, her social media has been a treat. She is one of the successful celebs who is known to have achieved success on her own. Today, we take a look at some of the interesting revelations made by her over the years.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani