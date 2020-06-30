Advertisement
From first love to life post divorce; Malaika Arora's INTERESTING revelations about love, life, & career

Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebs of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her love for fitness and more. Today, we take a look at some of the interesting statements made by her.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2020 04:03 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebs of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her love for fitness and more. Her personal life creates as much buzz as her professional life. Very often, Arora has spilled some interesting details about her life. From life post divorce to marriage rumours and more, Arora has opened about her love, career, and given an insight into her life. Well, she is very active on social media. Time and again, she keeps treating fans with some beautiful pictures of hers including family snaps and more. The diva's fun banter with beau Arjun Kapoor on social media always grabs eyeballs. For the uninitiated, Arora is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Right from making public appearances to social media PDA, the couple has been making fans go gaga over them since confirming their relationship. She has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing no makeup selfies to workout photos and more, her social media has been a treat. She is one of the successful celebs who is known to have achieved success on her own. Today, we take a look at some of the interesting revelations made by her over the years.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    The diva revealed she never wanted to act in films. In an interview with DNA, she said, "For me, movies weren't a choice at all. I loved dancing, hence I loved doing the songs," she shared.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Talking about her first love, she said, "Television is my first love." The diva has been a part of many dance reality shows.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Recalling her audition days, she said that her mother used to accompany her. She added by saying, "When I started off, I faced many rejections but that never let me down. I never gave up and kept trying."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    On Neha Dhupia's show 'No Filter Neha', Malaika revealed, "I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, Fair-skinned was so prevalent." "I was always put into the dark-skinned category," she added.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    On Anaita Adjania Shroff's show, Arora spoke about life post divorce. She said, "I'm calmer, more at ease and at peace with my surroundings. I think I was just all over the place. Now, I feel far calmer."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    She said that her son is far more accepting and far happier. "He can see that we both as individuals are far happier than we were in our marriage," said the diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    On Koffee with Karan, she declared her love for Arjun Kapoor. When Karan Johar asked about the best male performer, she said, "I like him. This way or that way." In an interview, Malaika mentioned that she's currently in a happy space with him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Arjun and Malaika's marriage rumours keep doing the rounds on the internet. Talking about it, she told TOI, "We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

