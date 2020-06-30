/
/
/
From first love to life post divorce; Malaika Arora's INTERESTING revelations about love, life, & career
From first love to life post divorce; Malaika Arora's INTERESTING revelations about love, life, & career
Malaika Arora is one of the popular celebs of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her love for fitness and more. Today, we take a look at some of the interesting statements made by her.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1158 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 30, 2020 04:03 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9