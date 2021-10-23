Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: PHOTOS of her vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor that will evoke wanderlust in you

1 / 5

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's vacation photos

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparkled soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika also admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together. Now, on Saturday, October 23, Malaika Arora is celebrating her 48th birthday. On the special occasion of her born day, here we have curated a few stunning vacation photos of the couple that will involve wanderlust in the hearts of their fans.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram