International Yoga Day 2020: Malaika Arora, Beyoncé to Jennifer Aniston: Stars who swear by the fitness regim

Stars who swear by Yoga

The ancient Indian practice of yoga remains just as relevant in the digital age as it was in the past—serving as an all-round solution to combating the stressors of modern lifestyle. A few days ago, PM Modi during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ launched a video blogging competition called ‘My Life My Yoga’.Several virtual events are scheduled and people will start the same from 7 am on June 21. In a statement, the AYUSH Ministry stated, “Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family.” A lot of celebrities around the world have been practising the habit of Yoga for several years and have imbibed it into their major work out routine. Malaika Arora is one of the celebs who swear by the routine. When asked why she loves the exercise routine so much, she said, "For one, it helped me immensely, like thousands of people. I’m all for fitness — whether running, swimming, lifting weights or doing yoga. It creates a sense of well-being and it wasn’t just physical but also mental approach." Here's a complete list of stars who swear by this fitness regime to maintain themselves.

