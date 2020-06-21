Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Malaika Arora
/
International Yoga Day 2020: Malaika Arora, Beyoncé to Jennifer Aniston: Stars who swear by the fitness regim

International Yoga Day 2020: Malaika Arora, Beyoncé to Jennifer Aniston: Stars who swear by the fitness regim

Yoga is one of the best ways to remain fit and healthy, mentally as well as physically. On the occasion of this International Yoga Day, here's a list of celebs who swear by this fitness regime!
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 07:00 am
  • 1 / 15
    Stars who swear by Yoga

    Stars who swear by Yoga

    The ancient Indian practice of yoga remains just as relevant in the digital age as it was in the past—serving as an all-round solution to combating the stressors of modern lifestyle. A few days ago, PM Modi during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ launched a video blogging competition called ‘My Life My Yoga’.Several virtual events are scheduled and people will start the same from 7 am on June 21. In a statement, the AYUSH Ministry stated, “Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family.” A lot of celebrities around the world have been practising the habit of Yoga for several years and have imbibed it into their major work out routine. Malaika Arora is one of the celebs who swear by the routine. When asked why she loves the exercise routine so much, she said, "For one, it helped me immensely, like thousands of people. I’m all for fitness — whether running, swimming, lifting weights or doing yoga. It creates a sense of well-being and it wasn’t just physical but also mental approach." Here's a complete list of stars who swear by this fitness regime to maintain themselves.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The B-town star loves her yoga days and does not miss them. “While I do ashtanga, I've tried all its different forms but I can tell you one thing, even a simple Surya namaskar can help immensely,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the biggest motivations for yoga and she practices it consistently. Talking about it, she has said in the past, “Yoga didn’t just help me with my body; I also became fitter from within. It helped me to focus better. In the movies, we may look very glamorous and fit, but believe me, not many of us are fit from within.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Jacqueline Fernandes

    Jacqueline Fernandes

    Jacqueline often sets social media on fire with her fabulous yoga photos and videos. She said yoga is all about how you tune into your body and mind. "It has been 10 years in Bollywood and million points to yoga, for being my ultimate stress-buster," Jacqueline said. She added: "In the past couple of years, Yoga has slowly become an integral part of me, and I am so proud of how far I have come.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia is known for her acting prowess and her powerful exercise routines which she regularly shares on her Instagram. Fit and beautiful, she has been known to credit yoga for her flawless beauty and figure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Bipasha Basu

    Bipasha Basu

    Last year, Bipasha Basu quoted Sadhguru on her Instagram, “Happy #internationalyogaday Loved what @sadhguru said- Yoga is not just about twisting and turning... it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation. Have a wonderful practice. Have a wonderful day”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    Hina has always been a yoga lover and is one of the many celebrities to be a fan of Yoga. Besides working out in the gym, Hina also enjoys yoga. Needless to say, Hina Khan is a huge Yoga fanatic. She has been doing yoga regularly and loves it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy

    Made In China actress regularly practices Yoga to remain fit. She often shares glimpses from her workout routines which involve the most difficult moves of the exercise.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani is known to be a fitness freak. She hits the gym regularly. Besides working out in the gym, Sanaya also enjoys yoga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    "Yoga is not only about looking good," says Katrina Kaif. She trains under celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and while speaking to NDTV about Katrina's workout schedule last year, she had said: “When I met her, she only used to do yoga and weight training, I added functional training and pilates to her routine."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston

    FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston is also a consistent practitioner of the fitness routine. Known for her love of fitness, actress Jennifer Aniston has been practising yoga for decades. Speaking of Mandy Ingber, Aniston’s yoga teacher of 20 years, she said: “When I started doing yoga with Mandy, I noticed many things. My legs are getting leaner. My arms are getting stronger, and most importantly, I noticed an inner strength. I feel like I am getting a meditation, a workout, and time with my friend, all rolled into one hour.”

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 12 / 15
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    South's fitness queen Rakul Preet Singh says, "My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice every day. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Stars across the world practice this form of exercise. The star trained in yoga for one of her movie characters and speaking about the training she underwent, she said, "The way that Mystique moves, kind of lizardy-like," Lawrence said. "So lots of yoga, and learning to move in the exact opposite way that I move my body."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 14 / 15
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez consistently follows yoga to keep her physical health in check. Sure, she's dedicated to her workouts, but J.Lo knows how to let loose and have fun too. She once posted a snap on her social media handle and captioned it as "I’ve heard of hot yoga. Even goat yoga. What kind of yoga is this?"

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 15 / 15
    Beyoncé

    Beyoncé

    When it comes to fitness, confidence and attitude, Beyonce simply slays it. Beyonce workout 5 days in a week and practices yoga once in a week. Once while speaking about yoga Beyonce said, ‘’I’ve never done yoga before in my life, so I’m not an expert on the subject. But I do know that while yoga is great for relieving stress."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress\' mesmerising photos
Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress' mesmerising photos
Shruti Haasan\'s cute expressions in her childhood photos will melt your heart; Take a look
Shruti Haasan's cute expressions in her childhood photos will melt your heart; Take a look
PHOTOS: All the times Kiara Advani nailed her zero makeup look like a pro
PHOTOS: All the times Kiara Advani nailed her zero makeup look like a pro
From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: When Bollywood actors opened up about fatherhood
From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: When Bollywood actors opened up about fatherhood
Take a look at the secrets behind Surbhi Jyoti\'s beauty and everlasting glow with THESE skincare tips
Take a look at the secrets behind Surbhi Jyoti's beauty and everlasting glow with THESE skincare tips
BLACKPINK\'s Jennie\'s gorgeous beauty looks will leave you spellbound; Check out photos
BLACKPINK's Jennie's gorgeous beauty looks will leave you spellbound; Check out photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement