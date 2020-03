1 / 6

5 Times when Malaika Arora's outfits were similar to other actors

Malaika Arora is one star who never fails to make headlines with her numerous style statements, beauty looks and her fitness photos and videos. She started her career in modelling which then led to her career in Bollywood and made her debut in the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. Malaika is a fashion and beauty mentor and judge for a leading modelling show. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and will be soon seen on India's Best Dancer as a judge again. Malaika gives tough competition to actresses in B-town when it comes to fashion. Today, have a look at these 5 similar outfits sported by the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress and other Bollywood actresses.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ Viral Bhayani