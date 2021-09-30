1 / 6

Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: Celebs who swear by Yoga to be fit and healthy

Yoga is an age-old exercise that not only calms down the body but it is for the mind as well. With time many people have adopted this and are practicing regularly. The same goes with Bollywood actors who have sworn by yoga since forever because it makes them fit and lets them stay calm, composed and peaceful as well. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut and others have revealed their favourite asanas. Kedarnath actress had written on a post of her, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self.” Celebrities have time and again reiterated the benefits of yoga and encourage fans to take it up. Malaika Arora had termed yoga as a 'way of life' and often shares videos and pictures on her Instagram handle. She speaks about how she benefitted from yoga and encourages everyone to take it up. Yoga has helped them strengthen their muscles and calm their minds. Today, we will be sharing Bollywood actress's favourite yoga asana. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram