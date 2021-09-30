Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: Celebs who swear by Yoga to be fit and healthy

Yoga is an age-old exercise that not only calms down the body but it is for the mind as well. With time many people have adopted this and are practicing regularly. The same goes with Bollywood actors who have sworn by yoga since forever because it makes them fit and lets them stay calm, composed and peaceful as well. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut and others have revealed their favourite asanas. Kedarnath actress had written on a post of her, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self.” Celebrities have time and again reiterated the benefits of yoga and encourage fans to take it up. Malaika Arora had termed yoga as a 'way of life' and often shares videos and pictures on her Instagram handle. She speaks about how she benefitted from yoga and encourages everyone to take it up. Yoga has helped them strengthen their muscles and calm their minds. Today, we will be sharing Bollywood actress's favourite yoga asana. Take a look.
The actress loves to start her day with Yoga. She has been practicing this for a long time and has till now nailed almost all asana. She strongly believes that this exercise keeps her mind stress-free and also allows her body to rejuvenate.
Alia Bhatt is known for her fit body and she achieves this by doing regular yoga. The actress often shares her video and pictures on Instagram. Recently, she too shared where she was spotted performing yoga with a yoga wheel.
The actress is a yoga enthusiast. Apart from pilates, weight training, her regular workout sessions and cardio, Sara also does yoga to keep herself fit. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself performing an asana. Sara is seen doing a standing asana.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most good-looking actresses in Bollywood and her pictures further prove it. The actress had shared a picture of her doing standing asana and telling how much it has benefitted her even during the pregnancy.
Malaika shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle and encourages also people to practice Yoga. Even on vacation she does not misses doing it.