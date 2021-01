1 / 6

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's memorable moments from 2020

There is hardly anyone who isn’t aware of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship. The couple has been dating for more than a year now and has never been shy from expressing their feelings. Malaika who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan found love in the Panipat actor again later on. Despite receiving a lot of criticism owing to their age differences, the two lovebirds stood strong with each other and are currently one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Initially, both of them kept their relationship in the dark while rumours circulated across the internet like wildfire. It was only eventually when Arjun and Malaika began teasing the fans on social media by tagging each other on their posts or hinting at the other one’s presence in the vicinity when posing for pictures. It was back in 2019 when the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official by sharing a lovey-dovey picture of him from their Maldives vacay. Since then, both of them have often shared their lovely moments on social media thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. Here’s a look into Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s memorable moments from 2020. Check them out below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani