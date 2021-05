1 / 6

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s adorable pictures

Malaika Arora is a popular media personality who has always been in the news for her relationship status and comments. The celebrity and Arjun Kapoor are completely head over heels in love with each other. The Bollywood actor shares a great bond with Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan. After the couple made their relationship official on social media, their PDA was all over the internet. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often spotted partying and vacationing with Malaika’s “inner circle” that includes her sister Amrita Arora, BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. On Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, having to choose from all the nominations that included her beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora said, “I like Arjun like way or that”. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are open about their relationship and fans are awaiting to see the celebrity couple take their relation to the next level. Here are adorable pictures of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor that show their love is eternal. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram