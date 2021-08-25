Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS of the celebrity couple will leave fans awestruck

1 / 6

Pictures of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor giving fans relationship goals

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always made the headlines regarding their relationship. Even though the couple had been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time, the two celebrities tried to keep things under the wrap. But they made their relationship official on Arjun's birthday few years ago. Even during an episode of Koffee with Karan, when Malaika Arora was invited as a member of the judging panel, she revealed that she likes Arjun Kapoor “this way or that way”, making fans gush about them. Here are pictures of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor giving relationship goals. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla