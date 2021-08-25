Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS of the celebrity couple will leave fans awestruck

    Pictures of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor giving fans relationship goals

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always made the headlines regarding their relationship. Even though the couple had been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time, the two celebrities tried to keep things under the wrap. But they made their relationship official on Arjun's birthday few years ago. Even during an episode of Koffee with Karan, when Malaika Arora was invited as a member of the judging panel, she revealed that she likes Arjun Kapoor “this way or that way”, making fans gush about them. Here are pictures of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor giving relationship goals. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Happy faces

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor get clicked hugging each other.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Public appearance

    Malaika and Arjun making a public appearance together posing for the cameras in designer ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Secret vacation

    Malaika Arora shared a picture of her walking on a beach holding Arjun’s hand as they enjoy the sunset.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Cuddles and kisses

    The diva shares a selfie of the two where Arjun Kapoor is kissing her on her forehead and they cuddle.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Celebration

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor always celebrate each other’s smallest wins and often pose for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla