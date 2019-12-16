Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: THESE vacation pictures of the couple are unmissable

1 / 7

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The pair shares an amazing chemistry which has grown stronger with time, despite of all the social media trolling. Both of them are equally respected and talented in the film industry; they openly express love for each other. Arjun and Malaika love to travel together and create memories. Their social media posts speak volumes about each other. The lovebirds have been each other’s biggest support system. Both of their feeds have pictures which they click of one another. Check out these vacation pictures of the star couple.

Photo Credit : Instagram