Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: THESE vacation pictures of the couple are unmissable

The lovebirds have been each other’s biggest support system. Both of their feeds have pictures which they click of one another. Check out these vacation pictures of the star couple.
88980 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 12:31 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The pair shares an amazing chemistry which has grown stronger with time, despite of all the social media trolling. Both of them are equally respected and talented in the film industry; they openly express love for each other. Arjun and Malaika love to travel together and create memories. Their social media posts speak volumes about each other. The lovebirds have been each other’s biggest support system. Both of their feeds have pictures which they click of one another. Check out these vacation pictures of the star couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Photos

    Indeed a perfect click.

    This picture was taken in Italy. They look absolutely adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Photos

    Who slayed better ?

    Arjun and Malaika have a blast twinning.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Malaika Arora Photos

    They like to capture every moment.

    Malaika indeed knows how to click aesthetic pictures with her better half in it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Arjun Kapoor Photos

    The one with the family

    The couple has also been to family vacations together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Relationship

    Another staggering click.

    Both the star actors eventually got the perfect angles to make one another look attractive in every capture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Relationship

    On the streets of New York.

    Here are two amazing pictures clicked by each other, when the couple was enjoying in New York.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

