Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one adorable couple in Bollywood. Both share an amazing chemistry which has become strong with time, despite all the social media trolling. The celebrities are equally respected in the film industry and have created a niche for themselves in Bollywood. The star couple, who kept their relationship away from the limelight, now openly express their love for each other. Malaika’s recent post on social media with her beau Arjun courtesy their loved up photo on New Year took the internet by storm. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared a lovely photo of herself planting a kiss on Arjun’s cheek. The diva made it Instagram official on Arjun’s birthday last year and the duo have been giving us major couple goals since then. On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges on a TV reality show. Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Panipat’ along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. From clicking pictures of one another to twinning in coloured outfits to complimenting each other on social media, the couple has indeed come a long way. Both were recently spotted at Malaika’s mother’s house for a Christmas lunch. Let’s take a look at the moments these lovebirds were seen together.

Photo Credit : Instagram