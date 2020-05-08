/
/
/
Check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's sassy comments on each other over social media which made headlines
Check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's sassy comments on each other over social media which made headlines
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are both avid social media users and when these two start commenting on each other's posts on social media, they are the sassiest one-liners. Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2100 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 8, 2020 03:15 pm
-
1 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Add new comment