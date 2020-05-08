Advertisement
Check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's sassy comments on each other over social media which made headlines

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are both avid social media users and when these two start commenting on each other's posts on social media, they are the sassiest one-liners. Check them out.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: May 8, 2020 03:15 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Apart from being impeccable in terms of style, Malaika Arora adds glamor to fitness and inspires millions across the nation with her workout videos and photos, Model turned actress Malaika Arora. Her throwback pictures from her holidays still manage to capture headlines. Last year her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor grabbed some major headlines when she shared a picture with the actor. Arjun who is known for his humour has time and again made headlines with his social media. Sharing about the same Malaika added" "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now." Apart from hitting the biggest parties in town together, the two also tend to leave comments on two on the other’s social media posts time and again. The two stars who are both avid social media users have left some really humorous comments on each other's posts and videos on social media. Today have a look at the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The gorgeous diva who blew away the minds of fans with her stunning look and style statements.Back in march, the actress uploaded a pic in a sheer black dress and Arjun could not help but comment “Woah” on Malaika Arora’s Instagram post.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Malaika Arora's repost which had the caption"I’m in @4moreshotspls! Provided an exotic destination is included Repost @primevideoin with @get_repost. CRYING BECAUSE THIS SHOW IS NEVER HAPPENING " made beau Arjun Kapoor comment 'strutting to the screen,' on the pic, probably out of pride to see Malaika in such a show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Malaika Arora's white corset gown which made us all fall in love with her all over again made Arjun drop a fire emoticon on her picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Malaika Arora's Instagram where she is seen all candid with the caption, "The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still (sic)." received a funny remarked from Arjun who wrote" Thinking where to sleep next (sic)."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Arjun reacted in an epic way to his ladylove Malaika Arora’s Yoga day post where she wrote 'Breath. Stretch. Repeat. This #InternationalYogaDay, discover the inner you!' and Arjun posted"Full day everyday."

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Malaika made a comment on Arjun's Instagram live by saying" Very interesting" when he shared about his quarantine routine.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Arjun shared a picture of himself smiling and captioned the photo as, "When she caught me smiling..." to which Malaika commented, "Very talented photographer I must say..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Arjun shared a backstage picture getting ready saying, " Enjoyed every minute of hosting the @indiansportshonours w/ @mirzasaniar! Hope you guys enjoy the show tonight... #ISH2019 #bluerising." to which Malaika commented," Why so serious?"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    The actress shared a collage of pictures featuring her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora where they are seen naping. To which Arjun commented “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!” and Malaika responded “@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep,” followed by a smirk and shushing face emoji."

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

