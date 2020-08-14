Advertisement
Malaika Arora: From being a fitness enthusiast to an animal lover; A look at the star's perfect VIRGO traits

Malaika Arora: From being a fitness enthusiast to an animal lover; A look at the star's perfect VIRGO traits

Malaika Arora's pictures will give you an insight into her perfect traits of a 'Virgo'. Take a look at these photos of the stunning actress.
18711 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Malaika Arora's pictures that display her virgo traits

    Malaika Arora's pictures that display her virgo traits

    Malaika Arora is back at work and we are loving the daily glamourous photos resurfacing on the internet from dance reality show the actress judges. Malaika is one Indian celebrity who has been giving us style, beauty and fitness goals for years now. The actress who has a 17-year-old son will surprise you with her looks and style statements she makes every now and then. She made her film debut with the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. Malaika has been a fashion and beauty mentor for a number of modelling shows. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and will be soon seen on India's Best Dancer as a judge again. Her outfits keep raising the bar of style higher and higher every day. Apart from being impeccable in terms of style, Malaika Arora adds glamour to fitness and inspires millions across the nation with her workout videos and photos. She in fact owns a yoga studio in the city and has utilized the lockdown for teaching her followers healthy living with simple exercises, food and beauty tips. Today we have these snaps of the actress which prove that she is a true Virgo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    They love cooking healthy meals

    They love cooking healthy meals

    The actress' recent lockdown videos and pictures will give you a hint about the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    They love floral

    They love floral

    Her Indian outfit choices will give you a hint about this.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    They love reading

    They love reading

    Virgos love utilizing their free time doing productive things.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Big time nature lovers

    Big time nature lovers

    Virgos love being around nature and Malaika's vacation snaps will tell you the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    They love cleanliness

    They love cleanliness

    The actress' home pics on her social media which portray the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    They love animals

    They love animals

    The actress loves being around her pet and was recently spotted enjoying an evening walk with her cute pet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    They love making healthy choices

    They love making healthy choices

    The actress is the epitome of health and fitness in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

