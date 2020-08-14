Malaika Arora: From being a fitness enthusiast to an animal lover; A look at the star's perfect VIRGO traits

1 / 8

Malaika Arora's pictures that display her virgo traits

Malaika Arora is back at work and we are loving the daily glamourous photos resurfacing on the internet from dance reality show the actress judges. Malaika is one Indian celebrity who has been giving us style, beauty and fitness goals for years now. The actress who has a 17-year-old son will surprise you with her looks and style statements she makes every now and then. She made her film debut with the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. Malaika has been a fashion and beauty mentor for a number of modelling shows. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and will be soon seen on India's Best Dancer as a judge again. Her outfits keep raising the bar of style higher and higher every day. Apart from being impeccable in terms of style, Malaika Arora adds glamour to fitness and inspires millions across the nation with her workout videos and photos. She in fact owns a yoga studio in the city and has utilized the lockdown for teaching her followers healthy living with simple exercises, food and beauty tips. Today we have these snaps of the actress which prove that she is a true Virgo.

Photo Credit : Instagram