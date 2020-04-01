Home
/
Photos
/
Malaika Arora
/
Malaika Arora is a dog mom and her pictures with pet Casper will make you want to adopt one

Malaika Arora is a dog mom and her pictures with pet Casper will make you want to adopt one

Malaika Arora is very close to her pet Casper and keeps treating her fans with some awwdorable photos and videos of him. Here are the best photos of Malaika with her dog Casper that will certainly make you want to adopt one.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Malaika and her pet Casper's photos

    Malaika and her pet Casper's photos

    Malaika Arora is an animal person and her social media posts with her pet Casper are just enough to prove the same. She is very close to her pet Casper and keeps treating her fans with some awwdorable photos and videos of him. As the diva is locked up indoors due to the Coronavirus outbreak, she is leaving no chance to share some adorable snaps with her pet and we are loving it. Last year, Arora was asked whom does she love more Casper or her son Arhaan. The stunning diva said that she guesses if you're an animal person, she means any - a dog person, a cat person or you know whatever - she thinks they just become family and for her Casper is family. She further made an interesting revelation and added that her son Arhaan Khan always says she loves Casper more than him. Arhaan keeps saying, "Mumma you love Casper or me?" The diva always says that she love both of them equally. Arhaan keeps saying, "Mom, can you not be diplomatic and choose me and say no. You're my number 1." To this, the gorgeous diva says him, "I am like I can't say that. Arhaan is everything but my Casper is also my everything." This says it all! Here are the best photos of Malaika with her pet Casper that will certainly make you want to adopt one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Unconditional love

    Unconditional love

    This is one of the most adorable photos of Malaika and her son Arhaan with pet Casper.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Clicked by her one and only

    Clicked by her one and only

    Here's a beautiful pic of Malaika with her pet clicked by her one and only, Arjun Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Beautiful click

    Beautiful click

    This sunkissed snap is captured by Arhaan Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Never alone

    Never alone

    Malaika recently shared this snap with her quarantine love and it's too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : i

  • 6 / 8
    Casper

    Casper

    We love how Casper is posing along with mom Arora.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    What morning looks like

    What morning looks like

    Every dog parent will relate to this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Always watching over her

    Always watching over her

    This pic is clicked by Arhaan Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Karan Johar\'s luxury accessories from Gucci to Versace make him the OG King of Quirk; Check Photos
Karan Johar's luxury accessories from Gucci to Versace make him the OG King of Quirk; Check Photos
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim & Sreesanth: 5 Times the \'behen and bhai\' duo made headlines due to Bigg Boss 12
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim & Sreesanth: 5 Times the 'behen and bhai' duo made headlines due to Bigg Boss 12
Hansika Motwani to Dhanush: THESE morphed photos of South actors will leave you shocked
Hansika Motwani to Dhanush: THESE morphed photos of South actors will leave you shocked
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas\' lavish home in LA deserves all of your attention; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' lavish home in LA deserves all of your attention; Check it out
10 mega hits of Kajol you can binge-watch during this quarantine period!
10 mega hits of Kajol you can binge-watch during this quarantine period!
Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation
Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement