Malaika Arora is a dog mom and her pictures with pet Casper will make you want to adopt one

Malaika and her pet Casper's photos

Malaika Arora is an animal person and her social media posts with her pet Casper are just enough to prove the same. She is very close to her pet Casper and keeps treating her fans with some awwdorable photos and videos of him. As the diva is locked up indoors due to the Coronavirus outbreak, she is leaving no chance to share some adorable snaps with her pet and we are loving it. Last year, Arora was asked whom does she love more Casper or her son Arhaan. The stunning diva said that she guesses if you're an animal person, she means any - a dog person, a cat person or you know whatever - she thinks they just become family and for her Casper is family. She further made an interesting revelation and added that her son Arhaan Khan always says she loves Casper more than him. Arhaan keeps saying, "Mumma you love Casper or me?" The diva always says that she love both of them equally. Arhaan keeps saying, "Mom, can you not be diplomatic and choose me and say no. You're my number 1." To this, the gorgeous diva says him, "I am like I can't say that. Arhaan is everything but my Casper is also my everything." This says it all! Here are the best photos of Malaika with her pet Casper that will certainly make you want to adopt one.

