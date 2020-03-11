Home
Malaika Arora dons a crop top with workout leggings & smiles as she gets papped at her yoga studio; See PHOTOS

Undeniably, Malaika Arora is one of the fittest divas of Bollywood. Anyone who follows her for fitness inspiration knows yoga is one thing she swears by. Check out her latest gym photos!
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: March 11, 2020 12:46 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Malaika Arora flashes her smiles as she gets papped outside yoga studio

    Undeniably, Malaika Arora is one of the fittest divas of Bollywood. Anyone who follows her for fitness inspiration knows yoga is one thing she swears by. No matter how busy she is, Malaika often takes time out of her busy schedule to work out. She often shares videos of herself practicing yoga asanas. For the uninitiated, Padmasana is the diva's favourite yoga asana. In an interview with DNA, she also said that yoga helped her heal during her separation with Arbaaz Khan. The stunning diva was recently papped outside her yoga studio. As always, she looked ready to workout. When it comes to style, as always it was on point. Without further ado, check out her latest photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    All set for a workout

    The diva is a regular at the gym and never misses her sessions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Gym style

    The gorgeous diva is also popularly known for her gym style. It is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Stunning as ever

    Dressed in a white T-shirt and graphic pants, Arora looked stunning. She rounded off her look with black sunglasses and white sliders.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    All smiles

    Before heading to her yoga studio, Arora happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Gorgeous

    As always, Arora looked pretty.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Personal life

    On the personal front, she is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor who is busy promoting his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

