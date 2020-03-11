Malaika Arora dons a crop top with workout leggings & smiles as she gets papped at her yoga studio; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Malaika Arora flashes her smiles as she gets papped outside yoga studio

Undeniably, Malaika Arora is one of the fittest divas of Bollywood. Anyone who follows her for fitness inspiration knows yoga is one thing she swears by. No matter how busy she is, Malaika often takes time out of her busy schedule to work out. She often shares videos of herself practicing yoga asanas. For the uninitiated, Padmasana is the diva's favourite yoga asana. In an interview with DNA, she also said that yoga helped her heal during her separation with Arbaaz Khan. The stunning diva was recently papped outside her yoga studio. As always, she looked ready to workout. When it comes to style, as always it was on point. Without further ado, check out her latest photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani