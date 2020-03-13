/
/
/
Malaika Arora flaunts her abs post yoga session but her hairstyle steals the show; Check PHOTOS
Malaika Arora flaunts her abs post yoga session but her hairstyle steals the show; Check PHOTOS
Malaika Arora is a bigtime fitness freak and her gym looks never fail to set some major goals. Check out her latest photos post her yoga session.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1231 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 13, 2020 12:27 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment