Malaika Arora flaunts her abs post yoga session but her hairstyle steals the show; Check PHOTOS

Malaika Arora's gym look

Malaika Arora is one of the most stunning and gorgeous divas in B-Town. She is very well known for her sizzling dance moves and fitness. She is a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted post her workout and yoga sessions.Malaika Arora has recently been the talk of the town for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official on social media last year and have been spotted together several times ever since. They are amongst the most popular and loved couples in town and never fail in setting some major goals. The actress keeps making headlines for her experimental yet stylish gym looks which are too hard to miss. From trying out a monochrome athleisure to all black outfits, she slays it all. Speaking of that, check out the actress' latest photos as she was snapped post her yoga session.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani