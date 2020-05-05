Malaika Arora flaunts her perfectly toned body and looks stunning in thigh high slit outfits; See Photos

1 / 12

Malaika Arora thigh-high slit looks that will leave you stunned

Malaika Arora is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn with her stylish avatars. Starting as a model, Malaika dropped out of her college to make her professional debut in 1997 and went on to become a household name after her appearance in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan! Cut to 23 years later, she is still one of the most sought-after model and television personalities. She is often the talk of the town for various reasons including her personal life. Be it her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor, friendship with her glam girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak and Karisma Kapoor or her amazing social media posts, the actress makes headlines. Malaika and Arjun are in a really good space right now and speaking about it she once said in an interview with Zoom, "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.” She is also one of the fittest stars in B-town! She once said in an interview that fitness has become a lifestyle and is not a trend anymore. She added, "Back in the day, I was a little more casual about health, too. There would be long hours of dancing and even one hour of it can make you faint if you aren’t fit. Now, I’m more passionate about fitness and it’s a way of life for me. I feel incomplete if I don’t work out or do yoga." Known for her impeccable dancing skills, she is a bonafide fashionista and diva. From the simplest of dresses, a tee and pair of jeans, embellished lehengas, sarees to thigh-high slit dresses and the most gorgeous red carpet looks, she nails it all. Talking about her fashion choices, the diva said in an interview, "I can’t take credit saying that it’s me who does it all. No. There is an entire team that works behind every look. But, I have to know what looks good on me and what I think suits my body type or what I think I can carry off -- things like that. So I need to have that little bit of inherent style as opposed to following things blindly." Well, she does have a great sense of style! Here are the diva's ravishing thigh-high slit looks which you must check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani