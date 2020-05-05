Advertisement
Malaika Arora flaunts her perfectly toned body and looks stunning in thigh high slit outfits; See Photos

Malaika Arora flaunts her perfectly toned body and looks stunning in thigh high slit outfits; See Photos

Malaika Arora is one hell of a stunner and a bonafide diva. Check out how the star looks ravishing in thigh-high slit dresses.
5358 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Malaika Arora thigh-high slit looks that will leave you stunned

    Malaika Arora thigh-high slit looks that will leave you stunned

    Malaika Arora is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn with her stylish avatars. Starting as a model, Malaika dropped out of her college to make her professional debut in 1997 and went on to become a household name after her appearance in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan! Cut to 23 years later, she is still one of the most sought-after model and television personalities. She is often the talk of the town for various reasons including her personal life. Be it her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor, friendship with her glam girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak and Karisma Kapoor or her amazing social media posts, the actress makes headlines. Malaika and Arjun are in a really good space right now and speaking about it she once said in an interview with Zoom, "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.” She is also one of the fittest stars in B-town! She once said in an interview that fitness has become a lifestyle and is not a trend anymore. She added, "Back in the day, I was a little more casual about health, too. There would be long hours of dancing and even one hour of it can make you faint if you aren’t fit. Now, I’m more passionate about fitness and it’s a way of life for me. I feel incomplete if I don’t work out or do yoga." Known for her impeccable dancing skills, she is a bonafide fashionista and diva. From the simplest of dresses, a tee and pair of jeans, embellished lehengas, sarees to thigh-high slit dresses and the most gorgeous red carpet looks, she nails it all. Talking about her fashion choices, the diva said in an interview, "I can’t take credit saying that it’s me who does it all. No. There is an entire team that works behind every look. But, I have to know what looks good on me and what I think suits my body type or what I think I can carry off -- things like that. So I need to have that little bit of inherent style as opposed to following things blindly." Well, she does have a great sense of style! Here are the diva's ravishing thigh-high slit looks which you must check out!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 12
    Shining in yellow

    Shining in yellow

    Malaika Arora picked out a bright sunshine yellow lavish dress by Georges Chakra for an event. Malaika opted for the yellow gown which bore a one-shoulder style and also featured loads of layering around her ruffle shoulders.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 12
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Malaika looks ravishing in this outfit!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 12
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    For a dinner date with her girl gang and beau Arjun Kapoor, the diva opted for a black and white polka-dotted thigh-high slit dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    Stunning as ever

    Stunning as ever

    We are in love with her style game!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 12
    Thigh-high slit skirt

    Thigh-high slit skirt

    Could this outfit be any more perfect!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 12
    Boss lady vibes

    Boss lady vibes

    Malaika sends out major boss lady vibes in this outfit as she ups the style quotient!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 12
    The apt outfit for summer

    The apt outfit for summer

    A simple polka-dotted dress with a thigh-high slit makes the best option for a lunch date in summer.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 12
    Shimmery and stylish

    Shimmery and stylish

    Creating yet another stunning look, the diva picked out a shimmery silver dress by Alina Anwar Couture dress. The dress featured a wrap and a plunging neckline that opened up to a thigh-high slit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Vision in white

    Vision in white

    Malaika's white gown by designer Aadnevik and featured intricate eyelet detailing on the otherwise simple white number. The romantic gown featured a thigh-high slit and a corset-like bodice which hugged her and showed off her cleavage which opened into a flowy tiered white gown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 12
    Bringing a fun twist to the slit

    Bringing a fun twist to the slit

    For her appearance on a reality show, the diva opted for a black and white monochrome outfit by Toni Maticevski which featured ruffle detailing around the neck and a thigh-high slit which showed off Malaika's long, toned legs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 12
    Carrying off the bold red dress with elegance

    Carrying off the bold red dress with elegance

    She rocked in a red satin thigh-high slit dress at an awards show! It was yet another uber-cool look where she is seen wearing a red dress with a plunging neckline!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

