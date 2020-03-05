Home
/
Photos
/
Malaika Arora
/
Malaika Arora flaunts washboard abs but her tattoo steals the show as she is spotted at yoga studio; See Pics

Malaika Arora flaunts washboard abs but her tattoo steals the show as she is spotted at yoga studio; See Pics

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood and there's no denying it! Time and again, Arora has mentioned that fitness is a way of life for her. Check out her latest gym photos!
1376 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Malaika Arora gets spotted outside her yoga studio

    Malaika Arora gets spotted outside her yoga studio

    Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood and there's no denying it! Time and again, Arora has mentioned that fitness is a way of life for her. The diva is a regular at the gym. Apart from the diva's dedication to fitness, she also grabs attention due to her gym clothes. Malaika who never skips her gym sessions was recently spotted outside her yoga studio. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she swears by yoga to stay fit and fabulous. The diva looked ready for a workout and was all smiles as well. Without further ado, check out her latest gym pics.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Flaunting her tattoo

    Flaunting her tattoo

    The diva flaunted her tattoo. For the uninitiated, she has got three flying birds tattooed which she often flaunts.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The diva was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs as well.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Gym look on point

    Gym look on point

    As always, her gym style was on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Yoga enthusiast

    Yoga enthusiast

    Anyone who wonders how she maintains herself, well, yoga is one of the secrets behind her fit body.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Ready to workout

    Ready to workout

    She looked all set for a workout.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Mira Rajput grabs all our attention in these gorgeous dresses, Take a look
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput grabs all our attention in these gorgeous dresses, Take a look
Malaika Arora is a bigtime water baby and THESE photos are a proof; Check it out
Malaika Arora is a bigtime water baby and THESE photos are a proof; Check it out
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone\'s EXPENSIVE jackets are astonishing; Check it out
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's EXPENSIVE jackets are astonishing; Check it out
PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia aces the denim jacket look like a pro; Check out
PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia aces the denim jacket look like a pro; Check out
PHOTOS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta has grown up to be absolutely stunning
PHOTOS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta has grown up to be absolutely stunning
From Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput to Kiran Rao OPEN UP about what is it like to be married to a Bollywood star
From Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput to Kiran Rao OPEN UP about what is it like to be married to a Bollywood star

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement