/
/
/
Malaika Arora flaunts washboard abs but her tattoo steals the show as she is spotted at yoga studio; See Pics
Malaika Arora flaunts washboard abs but her tattoo steals the show as she is spotted at yoga studio; See Pics
Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood and there's no denying it! Time and again, Arora has mentioned that fitness is a way of life for her. Check out her latest gym photos!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1376 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 5, 2020 12:25 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment