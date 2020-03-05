Malaika Arora flaunts washboard abs but her tattoo steals the show as she is spotted at yoga studio; See Pics

1 / 6

Malaika Arora gets spotted outside her yoga studio

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood and there's no denying it! Time and again, Arora has mentioned that fitness is a way of life for her. The diva is a regular at the gym. Apart from the diva's dedication to fitness, she also grabs attention due to her gym clothes. Malaika who never skips her gym sessions was recently spotted outside her yoga studio. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she swears by yoga to stay fit and fabulous. The diva looked ready for a workout and was all smiles as well. Without further ado, check out her latest gym pics.

Photo Credit : Viral bhayani