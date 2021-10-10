1 / 6

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur & Terence Lewis look super stylish at India's Best Dancer 2 launch

Another reality show India’s Best Dancer 2 will be aired soon on Sony television. The show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The trio was seen at the launch party of the show. Bollywood actress Malaika was looking stunning in a white and gold gown. She has a impeccable fashion sense. The 47-year-old actress slipped into a white and gold one-shoulder figure-sculpting dress adorned with standout embellishments for the show's launch event. She accessorised her look with jewels from The House of Rose and 7th Avenue Jewellery. Geeta Kapur opted for formal black look with jeans and Terence was seen wearing formals. They even shake the legs on the stage.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani