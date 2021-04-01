/
/
/
Malaika Arora & Kareena Kapoor Khan sweat it out in the gym; Sara Ali Khan’s wet hair look; See LATEST PICS
Malaika Arora & Kareena Kapoor Khan sweat it out in the gym; Sara Ali Khan’s wet hair look; See LATEST PICS
Several Bollywood stars were spotted out in the city today including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sanya Malhotra. Take a look at the pictures.
1 / 6
Sara's wet hair look
Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress fans with her stunning outfit choices. Ever since the diva first entered the limelight, she has consistently proved to have her fashion game on point. The star was papped after her Pilates workout today and she was seen donning a gorgeous white romper. The actress was also seen rocking a wet-hair look to go with her attire. Meanwhile, Several other Bollywood celebs were spotted heading out in the city. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently started taking on her work duties was seen making her way to the gym. Fitness freak Malaika Arora and Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Khemu were papped heading to the gym. South star Rakul Preet Singh and Ludo actress Sanya Malhotra also greeted the paps with a wave when they were spotted. All celebrities were seen donning mouth masks and abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Kareena at the gym
Kareena Kapoor Khan star was spotted by the paparazzi while making her way to the gym. The actress looked cool in a grey-coloured t-shirt which she paired with black leggings.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
Malaika at the gym
Malaika Arora teased her fans with a stunning morning selfie after which the actress was papped heading to the gym. The star was seen clad in peach and grey-coloured sports bralette.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Soha and Kunal at the gym
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu were also seen heading to the gym. The couple donned an all-casual look and posed for pictures while making their way inside.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Sanya waves to the paps
Ludo star Sanya Malhotra also greeted the paps as she was seen heading to the Foodhall in Bandra. The actress athleisure in style and also carried a funky handbag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Rakul's casual look
Rakul Preet Singh signaled a thumbs-up hand gesture when she was spotted by the shutterbugs. The actress donned a gorgeous white top and baggy jeans.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani