Malaika Arora loves to wear bodycon dresses and these 5 PICS are proof

Malaika Arora rocks bodycon dresses

Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas in the film industry today. If you follow her, then you may know that she not only gives fitness goals but she also gives style inspiration. She never fails to impress her fans with her photos and has proven to be a style icon in the contemporary fashion space as well. Whenever she steps out, she makes headlines. Her exquisite fashion sense is praised by all. Currently, the actress is in Paris with her beau Arjun Kapoor to celebrate the 2 States actor’s birthday. The lovebirds have been keeping us updated with their sweet, love-dove pictures that we are absolutely obsessed with. Malaika is also a fitness freak and loves to keep herself in shape. She has that perfect figure that inspires us all to work out to get fitter. She also loves to flaunt her figure and often opts for bodycon dresses that fit her like a glove. She looks absolutely breath-taking in them. Here are some of her bodycon dress looks.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram, Mohit Varu Photography