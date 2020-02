1 / 6

Malaika Arora's gym look is breaking the internet

Malaika Arora is one Indian celebrity who has been giving us style, beauty and fitness goals for years now. The actress who has a 17-year-old son will surprise you with her looks and style statements she makes every now and then. The actress' workout consists of cardio, weight training, yoga and pilates. The actress was recently spotted arriving at her gym in a white crop top revealing her washboard abs with grey short pants and she teamed the look with white sliders and we love how she made the simple look glamorous yet again. Have a look at these recent pictures of the diva looking pretty as always.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani