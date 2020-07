1 / 8

Malaika Arora's evening stroll with her pet

Malaika Arora was recently spotted stepping out for an evening walk with her pet dog. The actress was seen in white breezy kurta pajama which she teamed with a pair of sneakers. The actress also took proper precautions with a mask on. Going for a clean look, the actress sported a high hair bun and an off white sling bag. Throughout the lockdown, the actress is one of the most missed celebs as fans missed her gym looks which are one of the best in Bollywood. Before the lockdown, the actress would step out regularly for her yoga studio or pilate classes wearing the most stylish gym looks. Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. She can still give newcomers in Bollywood a run for their money. Arora is one star who never fails to make headlines with her numerous style statements, beauty looks and her fitness photos and videos. She made her film debut with the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. Malaika has been a fashion and beauty mentor for a number of modelling shows. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress gave us a look into her expert healthy cooking skills this lockdown along with some of her pictures sans makeup looking absolutely gorgeous. Take a look at these recent photos of the actress with her pet.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani