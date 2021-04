1 / 6

Photos of Malaika Arora looking gorgeous in sarees

Malaika Arora is a popular media personality in the entertainment industry. The diva is active on social media and entertains fans and followers with her fun and informative posts. Malaika Arora also shares pictures with her loved ones that include her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor and her girl squad of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala, expressing her feelings for them. Malaika also has a fashion brand titled as The Label Life with Bipasha Basu and Sussanne Khan. Scrolling through Malaika Arora’s official social media handle, one can come to know that she is often spotted making style statements. Malaika Arora is many-a-times seen giving major fashion goals to many of her fans and followers by wearing uniquely styled outfits. Here are Malaika Arora’s photos when she donned sarees during events and was praised for her fashion sense. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani