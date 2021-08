1 / 6

Malaika Arora’s pictures motivating fans to stay in shape

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular media personalities in the entertainment industry. She is a huge social media sensation today and has also been in the news for appearing in television reality series. Along with being praised for all her on-screen work, Malaika Arora is also followed by millions of people for being a complete fitness freak. Malaika Arora is often spotted motivating fans to indulge into intense workout sessions like her that have helped her maintain the perfectly toned body. Here are pictures of Malaika Arora that prove working out and fitness are an integral part of her life. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani