Malaika Arora's gym look is breaking the internet

Malaika Arora who is known to be a fitness enthusiast never fails to surprise us with her fashion game every now and then. Arora made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside a young Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se and now 22 years later she still looks the same. The actress shared what fitness means to her in an interview when she was asked how she manages to look this good and fit always despite being a busy actor and a mum to a 17-year-old " I think not just as an actor but also as a person, fitness is a very integral part of who I am. It helps me tackle daily challenges and also keeps me healthy — mind, body, and soul. It is a way of life for me!". Also known as the Queen of item songs in Bollywood, the diva was recently spotted near her gym in an effortless all-black athleisure look. The actress tied up a high bun sported aviator glares and was seen in a high neck crop top with black yoga pants. The actress went for a natural no-makeup look and waved back at the paparazzi. Have a look at her latest photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani