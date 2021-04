1 / 8

Malaika Arora’s adorable pictures with her pet Casper

Malaika Arora is a popular media personality. She has often made the headlines for her statements on the on-going issues and her relationship status with beau Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora is very active on the social media and a lot can be known about the actor through her posts. She never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans and entertains them. She shares pictures with her loved ones that include her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor and her girl gang of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasa Poonawala, expressing her feelings for them. Scrolling through Malaika Arora’s social media handle, one can easily come to know that the actor loves showering love on her closest people through the social media. Another person who often pops up on Malaika Arora’s social media feed is her adorable little dog, Casper. The celebrity many-a-times shares pictures with her pet-dog setting the internet on fire. Here are pictures of Malaika Arora and Casper that prove the star loves spending time with her pet dog. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram