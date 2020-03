1 / 8

The many bags of Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora recently shared a picture of herself with her pet as she has kept all her plans on hold and has been spending most of her time at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Malaika Arora is setting couple goals with boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. The diva who often steps out in uber-cool styling be it her gym looks or red carpet events has an impeccable sense of fashion. Her appearances in reality shows are also hailed by netizens and fans. But what caught our attention are these insanely expensive bags the actress is often spotted donning. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani