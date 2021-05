1 / 6

Check out Malaika Arora’s pawdorable moments with her dog Casper

The beautiful Malaika Arora is regarded as one of the most stylish and fittest stars in Bollywood. There is no denying that the fitness diva is aging like a fine wine. Her age-defying looks and a toned body have earned the diva a large fan base on social media. To note, Malaika is also an animal lover and has a dog Casper who often appears with her on her Instagram feed. It won’t be wrong to say that the actress is very close to her dog and is often spotted taking him out for a stroll. In fact, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl once said that she loves her son Arhaan the most but the only one who can give him competition is her dog, Casper. During her appearance on Neha Dhupia's podcast, ‘No Filter Neha’, Malaika revealed that she loves them both equally. She said, “I guess if you’re an animal person, I mean any - a dog person, a cat person or you know whatever - I think they just become family and for me Casper is. In fact, my son always says you love him more than me. He keeps asking me, 'Mumma you love Casper or me?' I say I have two boys and it's both of you and I love you both equally.” Meanwhile, take a look at Malaika Arora’s pawdorable moments with Casper below:

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram