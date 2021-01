1 / 5

Malaika Arora shares stunning picture as she enjoys in pool

After being locked inside the home for months due to the pandemic, many celebrities went to exotic locations to celebrate the new year. From the Maldives to Goa, all the destination celebrities were spotted enjoying some fun time with their family. Celebrities like Shruti Haasan, Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, Samantha Akkineni, and others were seen with their family in Goa. They all shared stunning pictures on the social handles. Their pictures went viral in no time. Fans also showered loads of comments on their pictures. Goa has always been one of the favourite destinations of celebrities. With its pristine beaches and beautiful sunset, the coastal state is also called the party capital of India. Here we bring you the pictures of those stars who made it to Goa during the pandemic.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram