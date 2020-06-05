Advertisement
Malaika Arora: THESE PHOTOS of the diva proves her love affair with black gym athleisure is for real

Today, we rounded up a series of gym photos of Chaiyya Chaiyya actress Malaika Arora that proves she is obsessed with the color black. Take a dekko!
6009 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Malaika Arora's love affair with black

    Malaika Arora is a regular at the gym and never does a day goes by when she doesn’t step out of her house to hit the gym. Despite the weather, Malaika Arora makes sure to sweat it out at the gym. Now, prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, this 46-year-old diva was always snapped going to the gym and her glamorous gym photos always went viral on social media. However, as we speak, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, gyms across the nation are shut and it’s been a while since we papped Malaika outside the gym, and therefore, today, we rounded up a series of her gym look, but what is noteworthy here is the fact that we have selected Malaika’s black gym looks because when we dug deep into our archives, we realised that Malaika loves to wear black to the gym. Be it all black mini shorts and crop top, all black bralette and jeggings or all black jeggings and crop jacket look, Malaika Arora’s love for black is evident.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 12
    Actress casts a spell in black

    Be it yoga, cardio or Pilates, Malaika Arora loves to sweat it out and often, we snap Malaika with her girl gang- sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others friends who workout together.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 12
    Mini shorts and crop top

    Amid the lockdown, since Malaika cannot hit the gym, she has been religiously working out at home and as a matter of fact, her morning’s start with yoga.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 12
    Malaika looks like a diva in all black gym wear

    We all know that Malaika Arora is dating Ki & Ka actor Arjun Kapoor, and during a Live interaction on social media, when a fan asked Arjun Kapoor to reveal Malaika’s quarantine routine, the actor said that she is busy cooking and doing yoga.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 12
    Malaika casts a spell in black

    Arjun said, “She is cooking, yoga. She is mentally a very fit person. She is mentally somebody who is very strong. She has always been self made person,” said Arjun, adding, “She has been working for so many years, she is lurking to go back to work but in the last few years, she has been able to find other things also that make her happy, whether it is cooking or yoga. Unki life itni effect nahi hui hai.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Black always makes you look good

    Malaika and Arjun are often asked about their marriage plans and during lockdown, when a fan asked Arjun about his wedding plans, the actor said that he has no plans of getting married as of now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 12
    Black makes you look perfect

    Arjun said, "I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 12
    Stripped jeggings and crop top

    On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 9 / 12
    Malaika never fails to grab eyeballs with her black gym look

    Malaika Arora, by self admission, is a fitness enthusiast

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Malaika's gym look on fleek

    Malaika Arora's black gym wear makes us want to raid her wardrobe

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 11 / 12
    Kareena and Malaika at gym

    When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora were snapped outside the gym and while Bebo looked gorgeous, Malaika continued her love affair with black gym wear

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 12 / 12
    Malaika looks radiant in black

    Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in black

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

