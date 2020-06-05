Malaika Arora: THESE PHOTOS of the diva proves her love affair with black gym athleisure is for real

1 / 12

Malaika Arora's love affair with black

Malaika Arora is a regular at the gym and never does a day goes by when she doesn’t step out of her house to hit the gym. Despite the weather, Malaika Arora makes sure to sweat it out at the gym. Now, prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, this 46-year-old diva was always snapped going to the gym and her glamorous gym photos always went viral on social media. However, as we speak, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, gyms across the nation are shut and it’s been a while since we papped Malaika outside the gym, and therefore, today, we rounded up a series of her gym look, but what is noteworthy here is the fact that we have selected Malaika’s black gym looks because when we dug deep into our archives, we realised that Malaika loves to wear black to the gym. Be it all black mini shorts and crop top, all black bralette and jeggings or all black jeggings and crop jacket look, Malaika Arora’s love for black is evident.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla