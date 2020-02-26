/
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's multiple looks in white outfits are worth taking note of; Check it out
When it comes to style, Malaika Arora hardly fails to impress the fashion police. Right from rocking a casual look to pulling off a traditional look with ease and perfection, she does it all! Today, check out her multiple looks in white outfits.
Updated: February 26, 2020 04:52 pm
Style on point!
Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. Apart from fitness, she is also one of the fashionable stars. When it comes to style, Arora hardly fails to impress the fashion police. Right from rocking a casual look to turning heads in her gym outfits or pulling off a traditional look with ease and perfection, she does it all! Over the years, she has served us looks worth taking note of! The diva knows how to add her glam to her personal style and keep going. She is one of those who can pull off any shade from the colour wheel and leave us impressed all the time. However, her love for whites knows no bounds. Be it a gym outfit or saree or a stunning gown, white is a part of her wardrobe. Without further ado, check out her multiple looks in white outfits.
Airport look
The diva always nails her airport looks and here's enough proof!
Keeping it casual yet stylish
Ever wondered how to keep it casual yet a little stylish? This is it!
Pretty as always
Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous in the white dress. What do you think?
Stunner
The diva is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying it! We absolutely love this look of the diva!
Travel style
Arora's travel style is a perfection inspiration you're looking for!
Can't take our eyes off
Ever wondered how to slay in thigh-high slit dresses? Here's how you can do it and look gorgeous.
Keeping it stylish
Dressed in a white dress paired with cool sunglasses and orange high heels, Arora looked ravishing.
