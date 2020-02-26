PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's multiple looks in white outfits are worth taking note of; Check it out

1 / 8

Style on point!

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. Apart from fitness, she is also one of the fashionable stars. When it comes to style, Arora hardly fails to impress the fashion police. Right from rocking a casual look to turning heads in her gym outfits or pulling off a traditional look with ease and perfection, she does it all! Over the years, she has served us looks worth taking note of! The diva knows how to add her glam to her personal style and keep going. She is one of those who can pull off any shade from the colour wheel and leave us impressed all the time. However, her love for whites knows no bounds. Be it a gym outfit or saree or a stunning gown, white is a part of her wardrobe. Without further ado, check out her multiple looks in white outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral bhayani