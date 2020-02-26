Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's multiple looks in white outfits are worth taking note of; Check it out

When it comes to style, Malaika Arora hardly fails to impress the fashion police. Right from rocking a casual look to pulling off a traditional look with ease and perfection, she does it all! Today, check out her multiple looks in white outfits.
Mumbai Updated: February 26, 2020 04:52 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Style on point!

    Style on point!

    Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. Apart from fitness, she is also one of the fashionable stars. When it comes to style, Arora hardly fails to impress the fashion police. Right from rocking a casual look to turning heads in her gym outfits or pulling off a traditional look with ease and perfection, she does it all! Over the years, she has served us looks worth taking note of! The diva knows how to add her glam to her personal style and keep going. She is one of those who can pull off any shade from the colour wheel and leave us impressed all the time. However, her love for whites knows no bounds. Be it a gym outfit or saree or a stunning gown, white is a part of her wardrobe. Without further ado, check out her multiple looks in white outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Airport look

    Airport look

    The diva always nails her airport looks and here's enough proof!

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Keeping it casual yet stylish

    Keeping it casual yet stylish

    Ever wondered how to keep it casual yet a little stylish? This is it!

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous in the white dress. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    The diva is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying it! We absolutely love this look of the diva!

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Travel style

    Travel style

    Arora's travel style is a perfection inspiration you're looking for!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off

    Can't take our eyes off

    Ever wondered how to slay in thigh-high slit dresses? Here's how you can do it and look gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Keeping it stylish

    Keeping it stylish

    Dressed in a white dress paired with cool sunglasses and orange high heels, Arora looked ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

Add new comment

