Malaika Arora's social media posts gives us an insight into her stunning Mumbai house; See PHOTOS

Malaika Arora's beautiful home in the city of dreams redefines her style with its stunning interiors. Check out these snaps of the same.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2020 07:34 am
  • 1 / 15
    Photos that take you inside Malaika Arora's home

    Malaika Arora has been entertaining us for more than 2 decades now, the beautiful actress who is known for her fitness and style never fails to surprise us even now with her persona. Malaika Arora is one star who never fails to make headlines with her numerous style statements, beauty looks and her fitness photos and videos. She started her career in modelling which then led to her career in Bollywood and made her debut in the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. Malaika is a fashion and beauty mentor and judge for a leading modelling show. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Post lockdown the actress is back as a judge on India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora is one of the most fittest stars in Bollywood. She can still give newcomers in Bollywood a run for their money. Malaika is one of those celebrities who never miss their fitness regime and she was also one of the regularly spotted celebrities in the city. Even in lockdown, the actor broke the internet several times with her girl besties and her photos inside her home pamperig herself and cooking healthy meals for herself and inspiring her followers on social media to do the same. Today we have these snaps of the actress which will take you inside the stylish home of Malaika Arora. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    White is an absolute winner

    A majority of her furniture as seen in pictures is white or off white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Daawat -E- Ishq

    South Indian style feast all ready for the family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Enjoying the me time

    When your books are your besties.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Her four legged sweet friend

    Monochrome paintings making the best possible debut on her social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    The stunning entrance

    Giving her doorways a touch of nature here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Hello Poser

    We did not know there were two posers in the Arora household.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    In her natural self

    Redefining beauty with this off duty selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Lazing around in her stunning apartment

    We love how she is so photogenic in every picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Thinking out loud

    We love this candid snap of the gorgeous actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Family gatherings are the best

    How cool is this family picture ?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Another pretty desi look and entrance

    Malaika Arora's beauty and this beautiful decor is all hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    A look into her quarantine cooking

    How yummy do these laddoos look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    The beautiful trio

    The Arora sisters never fail to give us style goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Sunkissed memories with the best

    Another stunning view from the actress' apartment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

