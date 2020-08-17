Malaika Arora's social media posts gives us an insight into her stunning Mumbai house; See PHOTOS

1 / 15

Photos that take you inside Malaika Arora's home

Malaika Arora has been entertaining us for more than 2 decades now, the beautiful actress who is known for her fitness and style never fails to surprise us even now with her persona. Malaika Arora is one star who never fails to make headlines with her numerous style statements, beauty looks and her fitness photos and videos. She started her career in modelling which then led to her career in Bollywood and made her debut in the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. Malaika is a fashion and beauty mentor and judge for a leading modelling show. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Post lockdown the actress is back as a judge on India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora is one of the most fittest stars in Bollywood. She can still give newcomers in Bollywood a run for their money. Malaika is one of those celebrities who never miss their fitness regime and she was also one of the regularly spotted celebrities in the city. Even in lockdown, the actor broke the internet several times with her girl besties and her photos inside her home pamperig herself and cooking healthy meals for herself and inspiring her followers on social media to do the same. Today we have these snaps of the actress which will take you inside the stylish home of Malaika Arora. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram