Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan's favourite aunt to his besties, All you need to know about the handsome chap

Check out these lesser-known facts about Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, from his grounded nature to his favourite aunt. Read on.
3475 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Arhaan Khan's lesser known facts

    Arhaan Khan's lesser known facts

    Malaika Arora who is the epitome of grace and style when it comes to glamour never fails to make headlines with her fitness regime or her stunning style now has another member of her house making way for major headlines. Yes! It's none other than her son Arhaan Khan who broke the internet with his picture yesterday. Malaika Arora who is best friends with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Arhaan with the internet's favourite starkid Taimur Ali Khan and captioned it as"My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys #Timtim" The handsome starkid shares an amazing friendly bond with his mom and father, Arbaaz Khan. Today check out some lesser-known facts about the handsome starkid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    The star kid is a very understanding child

    The star kid is a very understanding child

    Arbaaz revealed that Arhaan was 12 years old back then. He said that we usually underestimate the intelligence of children. They understand everything. Likewise, Arhaan too had a fair understanding of the situation. He was aware of what was happening between us. He could smell the situation in the house so there was not much of a need to sit him down and explain things to him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Arhaan is the closest to Amrita Arora

    Arhaan is the closest to Amrita Arora

    The actress shared how her nephew shares everything with her and that they share a great bond of friendship before anything else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Arhaan loves spending time with uncle Salman Khan

    Arhaan loves spending time with uncle Salman Khan

    Salman Khan shares pictures and videos of his nephews playing several different kinds of games in his free time and family get-togethers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Malaika's son is good friends with both his parents

    Malaika's son is good friends with both his parents

    The starkid shares a close and beautiful bond with his parents.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Know his close knit friends

    Know his close knit friends

    Although Arhaan is born into a filmy family, the starkid chooses to be close friends with people who are not at all related to movies. Arhaan himself is quite lowkey when it comes to public appearances, unlike other starkids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

