1 / 8

Malaika Arora's sunkissed no makeup photos

Malaika Arora is one of the most loved stars in the entertainment industry. She has achieved success on her own and still continues to inspire many women. The beautiful diva is currently having a gala time with Bebo and her close friends in Dharamshala. For the uninitiated, Bebo along with BFF Malaika Arora flew to the hill station to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor who were already there shooting for their film Bhoot Police. Bebo and Malaika have been treating their fans with stunning pictures of themselves on Instagram. Talking about Malaika Arora, in particular, as we know, she is super active on social media. From sharing her yoga pictures and videos, stunning selfies, and family moments, Malaika's Instagram pictures are a treat to the eyes. She often shares her sunkissed no makeup, no filter pictures. Fans of the diva shower her with compliments for flaunting her natural skin. Speaking of that, check out her sunkissed no makeup photos here.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram