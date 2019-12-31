/
Malaika Arora's THESE travel photos will leave you longing for a vacay; Check them out
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: December 31, 2019 01:28 pm
Malaika Arora's vacay pics
Malaika Arora is one of the most loved divas of Bollywood. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She's currently a part of MTV's show "Supermodel of the Year". The beauty often creates buzz due to her stunning pictures and fitness videos shared by her on social media. Also, her relationship with Arjun Kapoor makes major news. Speaking about her love for fitness, Arora has time and again mentioned that for her fitness is a way of life. The diva works out rigorously to maintain her envious figure. She's also spotted hitting the gym regularly with her girl gang which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor. The diva is currently in Goa with her favourite people. Amrita Arora shared a series of pictures on Instagram giving us an insight into their pre-New Year celebrations. Malaika, as we all know, is a travel enthusiast. She loves travelling and exploring new places around the world. Her Instagram travel pics are proof of the same. These travel pics of the diva will certainly leave you longing for a vacay.
Water baby
This pretty much sums up her love for travelling.
Sun-kissed
The diva is looking gorgeous in this sunkissed snap.
Lady in black
The backdrop is amazing.
Secret vacay
This one dates back from the diva's secret vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor. Reportedly, this pic is clicked by the actor.
Aye Aye Captian!
We are totally in love with this snap.
Beautiful as always
The diva's style is always on point.
Walking into the New Year
The diva perfectly nailed the white-on-white look.
