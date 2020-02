1 / 6

Malaika Arora raises the bar of style with her latest gym look

Malaika Arora brightened up the day as she was papped outside her yoga studio. She was seen wearing a neon green crop top and black shorts; the actress teamed it up with a pair of white sliders and as always, she looked stunning. Malaika Arora is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. She often gets papped out of her gym and pilates class and gives us major fitness goals. From yoga, pilates to cardio, Malaika does it all and often, gives a glimpse of her workout regime on social media. Her vacation pictures always manage to grab headlines every now and then. Check out her latest photos as she is spotted leaving for her yoga studio and is all smiles for the camera.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani