When both the actresses wore similar futuristic sarees

Malaika Arora is back at work and we are loving the glam looks she is dropping on the internet for her ongoing show India's Best Dancer. Even Bollywood has faced the brunt and major shoots of movies and releases have been postponed or stopped temporarily due to the epidemic. During this self-quarantine period, a lot of celebrities have posted videos and photos of what they are up to during this lockdown period. Malaika has been a fashion and beauty mentor and judge for leading modelling shows and talent shows in the country. In the past, she had judged several reality shows like India's Got Talent, Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. Arora made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. The actress shared what fitness means to her in an interview, when she was asked how she manages to look this good and fit always despite being a busy actor and a mom to a 17-year-old. She said, "I think not just as an actor but also as a person, fitness is a very integral part of who I am. It helps me tackle daily challenges and also keeps me healthy — mind, body, and soul. It is a way of life for me!" Today take a look at these photos of the actress donning a futuristic metallic blue saree by designer Amit Aggarwal along some photos of south star Tamannaah Bhatia donning a similar saree from the same designer.

Photo Credit : Instagram