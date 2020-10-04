Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Malaika Arora's THROWBACK vacay snap to Kapil Sharma's cute pic with daughter; A recap of the week

From Malaika Arora's throwback vacay photo, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's car ride to Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport look, check out the most liked pictures of the week.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: October 4, 2020 09:04 am
  • 1 / 11
    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    This week has been full of surprises and interesting events. Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's social media gave us an insight into his birthday celebrations. Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her best brother and fans of the actor showered him with birthday wishes. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's little girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned 3 this week. Mommy Soha Ali Khan shared the sweetest birthday wish for her daughter. That's not all! Kunal Kemmu got a tattoo of his daughter's name. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who will be seen together in Shershaah and are also rumoured to be dating each other were papped enjoying a ride together in the city. The duo has not confirmed dating each other yet. From indulging in social media banters to spending quality time with each other, the duo often creates buzz. When it comes to TV and South, many celebrities made public appearances. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya

    Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya

    On Daughter's Day, Kunal shared an adorable photo with his little girl and captioned it saying, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday."

    Photo Credit : Kunal Kemmu Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

    Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

    On Inaaya's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Taimur and Inaaya and captioned it as, "Happy birthday our beautiful Inaaya (heart and balloon emoji)"

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani is one of the stylish actresses in Bollywood. This throwback pic of the actress looking splendid is too good to miss.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo's airport looks are always on point. Throwback to the time when Bebo was spotted carrying a Hermès Birkin bag that costs around Rs 15-25 Lakhs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, and Anushka Sharma

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, and Anushka Sharma

    Which actress' Chanel bag would you steal if you could?

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani/Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

    Sidharth and Kiara who are rumoured to be dating were spotted enjoying a car ride together in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma

    How cute is this pic of Kapil Sharma and his daughter Anayra! kapil captioned this pic saying, "Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado #blessings #happydaughtersday #daughter #anayrasharma."

    Photo Credit : Kapil Sharma Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai

    Rashami looked beautiful as ever in a black coloured off-shoulder top and blue denims.

    Photo Credit : Rashami Desai Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna's gym look was on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 11 / 11
    Allu Arjun's wife Sneha and daughter

    Allu Arjun's wife Sneha and daughter

    Allu Arjun's wife Sneha who recently turned a year older was papped at Hyderabad airport along with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo were at their stylish best.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

