MOST LIKED: Malaika Arora's THROWBACK vacay snap to Kapil Sharma's cute pic with daughter; A recap of the week

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

This week has been full of surprises and interesting events. Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's social media gave us an insight into his birthday celebrations. Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her best brother and fans of the actor showered him with birthday wishes. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's little girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned 3 this week. Mommy Soha Ali Khan shared the sweetest birthday wish for her daughter. That's not all! Kunal Kemmu got a tattoo of his daughter's name. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who will be seen together in Shershaah and are also rumoured to be dating each other were papped enjoying a ride together in the city. The duo has not confirmed dating each other yet. From indulging in social media banters to spending quality time with each other, the duo often creates buzz. When it comes to TV and South, many celebrities made public appearances. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram