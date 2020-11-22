Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Malaika Arora
/
MOST LIKED: Nayanthara's birthday snap to Malaika Arora's pic with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; A recap of the week

MOST LIKED: Nayanthara's birthday snap to Malaika Arora's pic with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; A recap of the week

From Radhika Madan's holiday pictures to Malaika Arora's cute photo with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur, check out the most liked pictures of the week.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: November 22, 2020 09:00 am
  • 1 / 13
    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    A lot happened this week. From Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan taking the internet by storm by their social media posts to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's honeymoon pictures, Nayanthara's birthday celebrations, Asim Riaz leaving fans awestruck by sharing photos with DJ Snake and more, this week was full of surprises and entertainment. Talking about Malaika Arora, as we know, she along with Bebo celebrated Diwali along with Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Dharamshala. Saif and Arjun are shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Police and fans and followers are beyond excited. Apart from that, Nayanthara celebrated her birthday this week. Vignesh Shivan shared pictures and gave fans an insight into what her birthday bash looked like. That's not all! Radhika Madan treated fans with her holiday pictures and they will certainly make you wish to go on a vacation. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur

    Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur

    A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor along with son Taimur and BFF Malaika Arora flew to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor who were already there shooting for their film Bhoot Police. The BFFs shared many pictures on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Taimur and Bebo, Malaika wrote, "Mountain bliss (heart emoji) #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala".

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

    Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

    Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding created a huge buzz. The duo's honeymoon pictures are also going viral.

    Photo Credit : Rohanpreet Singh Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen recently celebrated her birthday. Sharing this picture, Sushmita wrote, "#aboutlastnight My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me...what a beautiful birthday I am having!! I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl."

    Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

    Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

    "Straight from the Hearts to yours. Happy Diwali #thebawas," captioned Niti.

    Photo Credit : Niti Taylor Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 13
    Friends like family

    Friends like family

    Sharing this picture, Barun Sobti wrote, "Happy Diwali and safe Diwali."

    Photo Credit : Barun Sobti Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Asim Riaz and DJ Snake

    Asim Riaz and DJ Snake

    Asim Riaz created a huge buzz as he was spotted with DJ Snake. Asim took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with DJ Snake, leaving fans awestruck.

    Photo Credit : Asim Riaz Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    These pictures of Tara will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi's Diwali look was on point.

    Photo Credit : Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Radhika Madan

    Radhika Madan

    Radhika's beach look will make you miss the sand and the water for sure.

    Photo Credit : Radhika Madan Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Nithiin and Shalini

    Nithiin and Shalini

    Shalini took to Instagram and shared a picture with Nithiin as they celebrated first Diwali together as husband and wife.

    Photo Credit : Shalini Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara

    Vignesh shared this picture and wrote, "How sweeet!!! Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa & Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible :)) our dearest chaaaach:)) missed being around. yet happy. #happybirthday #nayanthara".

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi Konidela

    Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi Konidela

    We love this father and son duo!

    Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement