MOST LIKED: Nayanthara's birthday snap to Malaika Arora's pic with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; A recap of the week

1 / 13

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

A lot happened this week. From Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan taking the internet by storm by their social media posts to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's honeymoon pictures, Nayanthara's birthday celebrations, Asim Riaz leaving fans awestruck by sharing photos with DJ Snake and more, this week was full of surprises and entertainment. Talking about Malaika Arora, as we know, she along with Bebo celebrated Diwali along with Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Dharamshala. Saif and Arjun are shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Police and fans and followers are beyond excited. Apart from that, Nayanthara celebrated her birthday this week. Vignesh Shivan shared pictures and gave fans an insight into what her birthday bash looked like. That's not all! Radhika Madan treated fans with her holiday pictures and they will certainly make you wish to go on a vacation. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram