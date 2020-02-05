PHOTOS: 6 Times Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora gave us a glimpse into their romantic life

1 / 6

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora's romantic photos

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo has been giving us couple goals ever since they confirmed their relationship. In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun was asked about confirming his relationship with the diva. India's Most Wanted actor told Filmfare that he doesn't want people to believe that they are still hiding their relationship. He further added that the understanding shown by the media made the couple comfortable to open up about their relationship. Since making their relationship official, Arjun and Malaika have been making several public appearances. Right from going out on dinner dates to sharing vacay photos, they have been making their fans go gaga over them. Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made a stunning appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs and won hearts again. The couple's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time now. As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at times they gave us a glimpse into their romantic life

Photo Credit : Instagram