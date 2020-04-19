/
PHOTOS: 6 Times Malaika Arora bowled us with her ravishing saree looks
Malaika Arora is one of the fashionable divas of Bollywood. When it comes to slaying in a saree, be it rocking a plain saree or an embroidered one, she always looks her best. On that note, here are 6 stunning looks of the diva in a saree.
April 19, 2020
Malaika Arora's stunning saree looks
Malaika Arora is one of the fashionable divas of Bollywood. The diva is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. She is one celebrity who is looked upon for style by many. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in a pantsuit or saree and gown, Arora is always dressed to the nines. She keeps experimenting with fashion all the time. And it is why she is considered to be a style icon by many. Malaika who once described her style as effortless and comfortable opened up about her personal style and gave us more insight into it. In an interview with Telegraph India, she said, "Style is very personal. Dress according to your age and body type, but it's a very personal choice. What I may think looks fantastic, somebody else may think looks ridiculous!" The diva added by saying, "I would say if you think you can rock a dress then wear it, if you think you can rock a gown or a sari, then go for it." Her gym and airport looks are quite popular. When it comes to slaying in a saree, be it rocking a plain saree or an embroidered one, she always looks her best. On that note, here are 6 stunning looks of the diva in a saree.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Gorgeous and how!
At Sonam K Ahuja's birthday bash, Malaika showed up wearing an off-white Rohit Bal creation. The chiffon saree featured bold floral prints in red and gold. She rounded off her outfit with a heavy jadau neckpiece, chunky maang-tika, and a red clutch with floral golden embroidery on it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ravishing
Here's another stunning look of the diva. For an award function, Arora donned a printed saree and accessorized her beautiful look with jewelry.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
That's how you do it!
Like we mentioned earlier, Malaika Arora loves to experiment. For an event in the city, she donned a multi-color saree and paired it with a black, lapel detail, long sleeve blouse. She completed her look with a chunky silver neckpiece and tied her hair up.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning as always
The actress looks beyond beautiful in this saree. She completed her look with a piece of jewellery.
Photo Credit : Instagram
That pose!
Malaika looked absolutely stunning in yellow organza saree which she paired with a golden sequin blouse.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Truly a stunner
For Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception party, Malaika donned a red saree and looked stunning. Her hair and makeup were on point as always.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
