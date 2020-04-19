PHOTOS: 6 Times Malaika Arora bowled us with her ravishing saree looks

1 / 7

Malaika Arora's stunning saree looks

Malaika Arora is one of the fashionable divas of Bollywood. The diva is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. She is one celebrity who is looked upon for style by many. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in a pantsuit or saree and gown, Arora is always dressed to the nines. She keeps experimenting with fashion all the time. And it is why she is considered to be a style icon by many. Malaika who once described her style as effortless and comfortable opened up about her personal style and gave us more insight into it. In an interview with Telegraph India, she said, "Style is very personal. Dress according to your age and body type, but it's a very personal choice. What I may think looks fantastic, somebody else may think looks ridiculous!" The diva added by saying, "I would say if you think you can rock a dress then wear it, if you think you can rock a gown or a sari, then go for it." Her gym and airport looks are quite popular. When it comes to slaying in a saree, be it rocking a plain saree or an embroidered one, she always looks her best. On that note, here are 6 stunning looks of the diva in a saree.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani