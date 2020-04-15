/
/
/
PHOTOS: 8 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to rock a pantsuit like a boss
PHOTOS: 8 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to rock a pantsuit like a boss
Malaika Arora is one stylish celebrity of B-town. The diva is known to experiment with fashion and over the years, she has stepped out wearing some of the most stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. Here's a look at times she pulled off a pantsuit with ease and gave major style goals.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1231 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 15, 2020 06:16 pm
1 / 9
Style goals
Our Bollywood beauties are extremely fond of pantsuits and are papped wearing it on several occasions. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more, our B-town divas know how to rock a pantsuit and give major boss lady vibes. Speaking about Malaika Arora, she is known to have an impeccable sense of style. She is one celebrity in Bollywood who is looked upon for style. Pantsuit has been her favourite piece of clothing for a long time. Be it the airport or red carpet events, we have seen her opt for pantsuit on several occasions. As we all know, Malaika Arora is one stylish celebrity of B-town. The diva is known to experiment with fashion and over the years, she has stepped out wearing some of the most stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. She is known to be a fashionista. The diva always manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in traditional wear or a western outfit. The diva is one celebrity who keeps up with fashion trends. In an interview with Telegraph India, Arora opened up about her personal style saying, "Style is very personal. Dress according to your age and body type, but it's a very personal choice. What I may think looks fantastic, somebody else may think looks ridiculous!" The stunner further added by saying, "I would say if you think you can rock a dress then wear it, if you think you can rock a gown or a sari, then go for it." In an interview with a leading daily, she also described her style as effortless and comfortable. Well, comfort is definitely a key in the diva's style books. She always impresses us with her stunning looks. Be it acing a casual look or slaying in Indian ensembles and more, Arora knows how to slay. She has amazing taste in fashion. Hence, one can easily draw inspiration from the diva' fashionable looks over the years. Even today, Malaika continues to prove to us why she's one hell of a stunner! And why her style is unbeatable. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, here's taking a look at times she pulled off a pantsuit with ease and gave major style goals to her fans and followers. Check out the below list and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 9
One hell of a stunner
At an award function, Malaika Arora made everyone's heads turn as she opted for a neon pantsuit. The diva chose to do her hair into a ponytail and looked breathtaking. Her makeup was also on point. We loved this look of the diva. What about you?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 9
Boss lady
Like we mentioned earlier, Malaika knows how to slay. During an event in the city, Arora donned a stunning pantsuit and looked every bit classy.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 9
Stunning and how!
For a shoot in the city, Malaika opted for a powder blue pantsuit. She completed her entire stylish look with matching light blue heels. The diva's hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 9
Nailed it
The stunner made sure to turn heads during Natasha Poonawalla's bash. She donned a pantsuit with a black bra and paired it with a pair of heels.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 9
Slaying
For an event in the city, Malaika Arora donned a navy coloured pantsuit and oh boy, she looked ravishing in it. A neat ponytail, minimal jewellery, and Louboutin heels completed her stunning look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 9
Airport look on point
The diva's airport looks never fails to impress. She donned a light blue coloured pantsuit and slayed it. The stunning diva completed her look with glasses and a tote bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 9
Pretty and how!
Like we mentioned earlier, the stunning diva's airport looks are always on point. She never fails to impress. The diva was once spotted wearing a blue pantsuit which she paired with a white tee and shoes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 9
Ravishing
For an event in the city, Malaika Arora opted for a white pantsuit and yet again, she proved why she's one hell of a stunner. We love how she completed her look with a piece of jewellery and white shoes. What do you think about this look?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment