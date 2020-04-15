PHOTOS: 8 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to rock a pantsuit like a boss

1 / 9

Style goals

Our Bollywood beauties are extremely fond of pantsuits and are papped wearing it on several occasions. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more, our B-town divas know how to rock a pantsuit and give major boss lady vibes. Speaking about Malaika Arora, she is known to have an impeccable sense of style. She is one celebrity in Bollywood who is looked upon for style. Pantsuit has been her favourite piece of clothing for a long time. Be it the airport or red carpet events, we have seen her opt for pantsuit on several occasions. As we all know, Malaika Arora is one stylish celebrity of B-town. The diva is known to experiment with fashion and over the years, she has stepped out wearing some of the most stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. She is known to be a fashionista. The diva always manages to look her best in any outfit, be it in traditional wear or a western outfit. The diva is one celebrity who keeps up with fashion trends. In an interview with Telegraph India, Arora opened up about her personal style saying, "Style is very personal. Dress according to your age and body type, but it's a very personal choice. What I may think looks fantastic, somebody else may think looks ridiculous!" The stunner further added by saying, "I would say if you think you can rock a dress then wear it, if you think you can rock a gown or a sari, then go for it." In an interview with a leading daily, she also described her style as effortless and comfortable. Well, comfort is definitely a key in the diva's style books. She always impresses us with her stunning looks. Be it acing a casual look or slaying in Indian ensembles and more, Arora knows how to slay. She has amazing taste in fashion. Hence, one can easily draw inspiration from the diva' fashionable looks over the years. Even today, Malaika continues to prove to us why she's one hell of a stunner! And why her style is unbeatable. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, here's taking a look at times she pulled off a pantsuit with ease and gave major style goals to her fans and followers. Check out the below list and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani