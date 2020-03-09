Home
PHOTOS: A Guide to all of Malaika Arora's tattoos and the meanings behind them

Malaika Arora is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. Anyone who follows her knows she is fond of tattoos. The diva has a total of 5 tattoos and often flaunts them on her Instagram posts. Today, find out the meaning behind her tattoos.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Malaika Arora's tattoos DECODED

    Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. With hard work and pure talent, she has earned a name for herself in the industry. The diva is often in the news due to her projects or personal life. The stunning diva's popularity knows on bounds. She is one of the active celebs on social media. From her stunning vacay photos to selfies and breathtaking photos from her photoshoots, Arora's social media is an absolute treat for her fans. Anyone who follows her knows she is fond of tattoos. The diva has a total of 5 tattoos and often flaunts them on her Instagram posts. In case you ever wondered what is the meaning behind her tattoos and haven't figured out yet, don't worry as we have got you covered. Check out the photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Love

    The stunning diva has got the word 'Love' inscribed at the side of her ring finger.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Rosary ring

    She has a tattoo of a rosary ring on one of her fingers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Flying birds

    Malaika has also got three flying birds inked which she often flaunts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Bee tattoo

    The diva has got a bee tattooed on her neck. She shared the image and captioned it as, "To bee or not to bee."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Wrist tattoo

    Reportedly, she has got her son Arhaan's birth date tattooed on her right wrist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

