Malaika Arora snapped before yoga session

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses in B-town. From her yoga sessions to being spotted at her yoga sessions and diet plans, she never fails to give us some major fitness goals. Her gym looks are really famous and she loves to experiment with them. She is a true inspiration for everyone. Speaking about her fitness tips, she said in an interview with The Times Of India, "Don’t be lazy, go out do some physical exercise, drink water and detox your body. Last but not the least, don’t forget to smile." That is indeed a wise advice for all. On that note, check out some of her latest pictures as she heads for her yoga session.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani